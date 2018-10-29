Seventeen employees of the University of St. Thomas were inducted into the Quarter Century Club, Wednesday, Sept. 19, celebrating their 25 years of service to St. Thomas.

Pictured (in alphabetical order): David Baker, Marketing/Enrollment. Dr. Kanishka Chowdhury, English. Mary Cotton, Health Services. Elizabeth Dussol, Academic Counseling. Dr. Michael Hollerich, Theology. Shirley Jordon, Ph.D., Theology. Dr. Mark Neuzil, Communications and Journalism. Dr. Ernest Owens, Management. Dr. Erica Scheurer, English. Sarah Spencer, Study Abroad. Dr. Julie Sullivan, University President. Dr. Chester Wilson, Biology. Dr. Yongzhi Yang, Mathematics.

Not Pictured: Mari Ann Graham, Ph.D., Social Work. Dr. Thadavillil Jithendranathan, Finance. Dr. William Kinney, Sociology and Criminal Justice. Kristin Roach, Enrollment. Peter Wareham, Athletics.