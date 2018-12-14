The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce affirmative decisions on promotion following the conclusion of the Tenure and Promotion Committee meetings in Dec. 2018. The following tenured members of the faculty were promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2019:

Dr. Heidi Giebel, Department of Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Juli Kroll, Department of Modern and Classical Languages, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Christopher Toner, Department of Philosophy, College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Chelley Vician, Department of Accounting, Opus College of Business

Dr. Kristine Wammer, Department of Chemistry, College of Arts and Sciences

Please join us in congratulating them on their success.