The Office of Study Abroad congratulates the winners of this year’s annual Study Abroad Photo Contest.

Photo submissions highlights the many ways in which St. Thomas students are engaging globally on J-term, semester- and year-long programs. The Office of Study Abroad thanks all of the student participants for the opportunity to see the world through your eyes.

Photos were submitted in four categories. First-, second- and third-place winners in each category received cash prizes:

The Global Classroom : Students captured learning happening within the landscape and/or culture of their host country.

: Students captured learning happening within the landscape and/or culture of their host country. A Sense of Place : Students captured the landscape and culture of the unique atmosphere of their host country.

: Students captured the landscape and culture of the unique atmosphere of their host country. Tommies Abroad : Photos captured St. Thomas students abroad in a way that reflects the overall study abroad experience and/or St. Thomas pride.

: Photos captured St. Thomas students abroad in a way that reflects the overall study abroad experience and/or St. Thomas pride. Most Epic Selfie : Epic selfies were voted on via the Study Abroad Facebook page to determine a winner

The Office of Study Abroad thanks judges from the following divisions for their time and assistance in selecting our winners:

Marketing, Insights and Communications

Office of International Students & Scholars

Institutional Advancement

College of Arts and Science Department

GHR Fellows Program

The winning photos will be on display in O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library in Coffee Bené, the Anderson Student Center, and on the Study Abroad website and Facebook page.

Congratulations, winners! (Click photos to expand into slideshow.)