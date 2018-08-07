St. Thomas is now accepting applications for six scholarships to be awarded for the 2019-2020 academic year. All applications must be received in the Benefits Office by Sept. 21, 2018.

The Tuition Exchange is a competitive scholarship program available to the dependent children of eligible faculty and staff at more than 600 participating member institutions. Through this program, more than 6,000 scholarships are awarded annually.

To be eligible to apply, all of the following must be met:

The employee must have been employed by St. Thomas for at least three years on a continuous full-time (1.0 FTE) basis as a regular (non-temporary) employee prior to the start of the academic year for which you are applying.

The student must be a naturally born or adopted child or stepchild up to age 26.

The student must apply to an undergraduate program of a Tuition Exchange member school. Students are responsible for meeting admissions requirements and for being accepted as a Tuition Exchange student by the host school.

The selection criteria for application acceptance will be based on the eligible employee’s length of service at St. Thomas using a weighted lottery. For example, if an employee has 15 years of service, his or her name will be placed in the lottery drawing 15 times for a chance to be selected, while an employee with four years of service will have his or her name placed in the drawing four times.

Applications that are not selected for the six scholarships will be placed on a waiting list and will be processed should one of those scholarships become available, for example, if a dependent does not get admitted by a host school.

The Tuition Exchange Program Export Application Form for the 2019-2020 academic year is available online under Educational Benefits. Interested eligible employees must complete and submit this application form on behalf of their dependents by Sept. 21, 2018. Applicants will be notified of their status by Oct. 1, 2018.

For more information, please email tuitionremission@stthomas.edu, call the HR-Benefits Office (651) 962-6520, or review the Tuition Exchange Benefits program documents.

Additional information on participating colleges and universities can also be found at www.tuitionexchange.org.