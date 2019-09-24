The College of Arts and Sciences kicked off the 2019-20 academic year Monday with its Convening the College event.

Dean Yohuru Williams welcomed the college’s new faculty as they joined “the finest faculty in the country,” and announced the launch of CAS’s newest SOLV initiative, “Ready to Run.” Part of the Center for American Women and Politics at Rutgers University, Ready to Run is a national network of non-partisan campaign training programs committed to electing more women to public office. The CAS’s program, headed by political science professor Angela High-Pippert, will be the first in Minnesota.

“Research shows women make government more transparent, inclusive and accessible, and women bring different policy priorities and life experiences to political decision making,” Williams said. “Electing more women to office changes the way government works, and their voices are needed at all levels of government, across Minnesota and in Washington D.C.”

CAS advisory board member Ozzie Nelson ’87 delivered the keynote address, “Shaping our Future: The Art and Science of Experiential Design.”

