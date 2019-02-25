The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce affirmative decisions on tenure and promotion following the conclusion of the Tenure and Promotion Committee meetings in February 2019.
The following member of the faculty was granted tenure, effective Sept. 1, 2019:
- Robin Whitebird, School of Social Work
The following members of the faculty were granted tenure and were simultaneously promoted to Associate Professor, effective Sept. 1, 2019:
- Ryan Bremner, Department of Psychology, College of Arts and Sciences
- Erica Diehn, Department of Management, Opus College of Business
- Yu Gao, Department of Accounting, Opus College of Business
- Karen Howard, Department of Music, College of Arts and Sciences
- Erika Kidd, Department of Catholic Studies, College of Arts and Sciences
- Michael Klein, Department of Justice and Peace Studies, College of Arts and Sciences
- Jeni McDermott, Department of Geology, College of Arts and Sciences
- Salvatore Pane, Department of English, College of Arts and Sciences
- Thomas Shepard, School of Engineering
- Jessica Siegel, Department of Psychology, College of Arts and Sciences
- Donny Vigil, Department of Modern and Classical Languages, College of Arts and Sciences
- Susanne Wagner, Department of Modern and Classical Languages, College of Arts and Sciences
- Jeong Ho You, School of Engineering
- Laura Zebuhr, Department of English, College of Arts and Sciences
- Kari Zimmerman, Department of History, College of Arts and Sciences
The following new faculty member was hired with tenure, effective Sept. 1, 2019:
- Catherine Marrs Fuchsel, School of Social Work
Please join us in congratulating them on their success.
