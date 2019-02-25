The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce affirmative decisions on tenure and promotion following the conclusion of the Tenure and Promotion Committee meetings in February 2019.

The following member of the faculty was granted tenure, effective Sept. 1, 2019:

Robin Whitebird, School of Social Work

The following members of the faculty were granted tenure and were simultaneously promoted to Associate Professor, effective Sept. 1, 2019:

Ryan Bremner, Department of Psychology, College of Arts and Sciences

Erica Diehn, Department of Management, Opus College of Business

Yu Gao, Department of Accounting, Opus College of Business

Karen Howard, Department of Music, College of Arts and Sciences

Erika Kidd, Department of Catholic Studies, College of Arts and Sciences

Michael Klein, Department of Justice and Peace Studies, College of Arts and Sciences

Jeni McDermott, Department of Geology, College of Arts and Sciences

Salvatore Pane, Department of English, College of Arts and Sciences

Thomas Shepard, School of Engineering

Jessica Siegel, Department of Psychology, College of Arts and Sciences

Donny Vigil, Department of Modern and Classical Languages, College of Arts and Sciences

Susanne Wagner, Department of Modern and Classical Languages, College of Arts and Sciences

Jeong Ho You, School of Engineering

Laura Zebuhr, Department of English, College of Arts and Sciences

Kari Zimmerman, Department of History, College of Arts and Sciences

The following new faculty member was hired with tenure, effective Sept. 1, 2019:

Catherine Marrs Fuchsel, School of Social Work

Please join us in congratulating them on their success.