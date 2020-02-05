Life at St. Thomas is an ongoing feature highlighting the images that capture what daily life on campus is like and what it feels like to a Tommie.
A lot of amazing moments happened at St. Thomas in 2019. St. Thomas photographers Mark Brown and Liam James Doyle selected some of their favorite images from last calendar year.
Xavier Abdullahi celebrates after receiving a full-tuition scholarship. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Lucas Manke was named the Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps top cadet in the nation. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Fans cheer on the Tommies during a women’s hockey game. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Joshua Prater competes in the long jump. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Incoming freshmen enjoy a picnic lunch following their March Through the Arches. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Ikram Koliso stands for a portrait at Indian Mounds Park. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Cadenza performs at the Minnesota State Fair. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
A student celebrates during the 2019 Graduate Commencement Ceremony. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Incoming freshmen March Through the Arches. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
A young Tommie gets her face painted during the Purple on the Plaza event. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Graduates celebrate following the inaugural Dougherty Family College Commencement Ceremony. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Students Sarah Benoy, Shukrani Nangwala and Mackenzie Stahl on the river bluffs overlooking the Mississippi River. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
An aerial photo of O’Shaughnessy Stadium. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Graduates celebrate as confetti flies during the 2019 Graduate Commencement Ceremony. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Student government president Logan Monahan takes a selfie during the annual March Through the Arches celebration. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Members of the cheer team perform during the 2019 Tommie Johnnie football game at Allianz Field. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Archbishop Bernard Hebda officiates during the Opening Mass Sept. 5, 2019 in the newly renovated interior of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Cayla Kim tees off during the women’s golf Gustavus Invite at Emerald Greens Golf Course. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
St. Thomas Football fans celebrate a touchdown. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Students in the University of St. Thomas’ College of Arts and Sciences study abroad program in Rome, Italy go on a tour of the San Clemente Basilica, guided by UST alumni Fr. Austin Dominic Litke, O.P. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Students row during Crew Club team practice on the Mississippi River. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Tommies and Johnnies meet at the center of the field for the coin toss during the 2019 Tommie Johnnie football game at Allianz Field. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Human Resources staffer Ally Wunrow pets a dog during Dogtoberfest. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
International students work on a project in the create[space]. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Seminarians particiapte in the Borromeo Weekend procession. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
The St. Thomas sign at the corner of Summit Avenue and Cleveland Avenue after the first snowstorm. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Construction crews work on the Iversen Center for Faith. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
The men’s and women’s swimming teams gather around head coach Scott Blanchard for a group cheer. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
An icicle hangs from the John Ireland Statue. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Elijah Hannah leaps during a photoshoot for the UST Men’s Basketball schedule poster. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Students walk together to class from the Bernardi campus building in Rome, Italy with St. Peter’s Basilica visible in the background. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Lights flicker on trees after the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony in the Anderson Student Center. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
