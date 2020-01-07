Once again in the 2018-19 school year, the entire world became St. Thomas classrooms as 772 students studied outside the United States, which ranks ranks 17th in the nation for undergraduate study abroad participation at doctoral institutions, and the top in Minnesota.

The Office of Study Abroad’s annual Study Abroad Photo Contest helps capture some of the countless amazing experiences Tommies have while abroad, highlighting the many ways in which St. Thomas students are engaging globally on J-Term, semester- and yearlong programs.

“The Office of Study Abroad thanks all of the student participants for the opportunity to see the world through your eyes,” staff members said.

Photos were submitted in four categories. First-, second- and third-place winners in each category received cash prizes:

The Global Classroom : Students captured learning happening within the landscape and/or culture of their host country.

: Students captured learning happening within the landscape and/or culture of their host country. A Sense of Place : Students captured the landscape and culture of the unique atmosphere of their host country.

: Students captured the landscape and culture of the unique atmosphere of their host country. Tommies Abroad : Photos captured St. Thomas students abroad in a way that reflects the overall study abroad experience and/or St. Thomas pride.

: Photos captured St. Thomas students abroad in a way that reflects the overall study abroad experience and/or St. Thomas pride. Most Epic Selfie : Epic selfies were voted on via the Study Abroad Facebook page to determine a winner.

Check out the winning photos below, as well as on display in O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library and on the Study Abroad website and Facebook page.