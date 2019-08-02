In partnership with Center for Prevention at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, ThreeSixty conducted a one-week TV Broadcast Camp during the 2017, 2018 and 2019 summers. The theme is health equity, and the goal is to inspire more active participation in creating more equitable, healthier communities.

For 2019, media partners included the University of St. Thomas, Padilla, KARE 11, KSTP, WCCO TV, TPT, FOX 9, BMA Cable Networks, University of MN Hubbard School of Journalism & Mass Communication.

ThreeSixty Journalism is a nonprofit program of the College of Arts and Sciences, and uses the principles of strong writing and reporting to help diverse Minnesota youth tell the stories of their lives and communities.

ThreeSixty Journalism interview their story subjects on the St. Paul campus on July 16, 2018. Professional volunteer coach Mark Vancleave mentors ThreeSixty Journalism students in photographing their story subjects after conducting an interview on the St. Paul campus on July 16, 2018. ThreeSixty Journalism students work with professional media coaches from KSTP to interview sources for news packages on July 23, 2019 in St. Paul. ThreeSixty Journalism students work with professional media coaches to interview Micco Sampson for news packages on July 23, 2019 in St. Paul. ThreeSixty Journalism students work with professional media coaches to interview sources for news packages on July 23, 2019 in St. Paul. ThreeSixty Journalism students work with professional media coach Vineeta Sawkar to interview sources for news packages on July 23, 2019 in St. Paul. ThreeSixty Journalism students work with professional media coaches to interview sources for news packages on July 23, 2019 in St. Paul. ThreeSixty Journalism students work with professional media coaches to interview sources for news packages on July 23, 2019 in St. Paul.

Below are the eight videos created by TV Broadcast Camp students this summer.

Bike Projects Strengthen Latinx Communities

By Samira Mohamed

Anchored by Josie Morss

Coaching Team: KSTP-TV

By Blessing Kasongoma

Anchored by Jacqueline Martinez

Coaching Team: BMA Cable Networks and Padilla

Minnesota UNITED Promotes Diversity On and Off Field

By Emil Liden and Datelle Straub

Anchored by Safiya Mohamed

Coaching Team: WCCO and SPNN

At House of Dance, Hip Hop is More Than Just Expression

By Jacqueline Martinez

Anchored by Tristan Xiong

Coaching Team: Twin Cities Public Television (TPT) and University of St. Thomas

Dancers Mix Martial Arts, Yoga to Inspire Transformation

By Josie Morss

Anchored by Samira Mohamed

Coaching Team: University of St. Thomas

Twin Cities Native Americans Reclaim Lacrosse Sport

By Safiya Mohamed

Anchored by Datelle Straub

Coaching Team: KMSP-TV

St. Paul Hmong-American Gymnast Shares Olympic Dreams

By Sophia Schach

Anchored by Emil Liden

Coaching Team: KARE 11

Young Girls Build Confidence, Strength Through Running

By Tristan Xiong

Anchored by Sophia Schach

Coaching Team: University of Minnesota Hubbard School of Journalism