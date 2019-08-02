In partnership with Center for Prevention at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, ThreeSixty conducted a one-week TV Broadcast Camp during the 2017, 2018 and 2019 summers. The theme is health equity, and the goal is to inspire more active participation in creating more equitable, healthier communities.
For 2019, media partners included the University of St. Thomas, Padilla, KARE 11, KSTP, WCCO TV, TPT, FOX 9, BMA Cable Networks, University of MN Hubbard School of Journalism & Mass Communication.
ThreeSixty Journalism is a nonprofit program of the College of Arts and Sciences, and uses the principles of strong writing and reporting to help diverse Minnesota youth tell the stories of their lives and communities.
Below are the eight videos created by TV Broadcast Camp students this summer.
Bike Projects Strengthen Latinx Communities
By Samira Mohamed
Anchored by Josie Morss
Coaching Team: KSTP-TV
World-Renown Hoop Dancers Add Modern Twist
By Blessing Kasongoma
Anchored by Jacqueline Martinez
Coaching Team: BMA Cable Networks and Padilla
Minnesota UNITED Promotes Diversity On and Off Field
By Emil Liden and Datelle Straub
Anchored by Safiya Mohamed
Coaching Team: WCCO and SPNN
At House of Dance, Hip Hop is More Than Just Expression
By Jacqueline Martinez
Anchored by Tristan Xiong
Coaching Team: Twin Cities Public Television (TPT) and University of St. Thomas
Dancers Mix Martial Arts, Yoga to Inspire Transformation
By Josie Morss
Anchored by Samira Mohamed
Coaching Team: University of St. Thomas
Twin Cities Native Americans Reclaim Lacrosse Sport
By Safiya Mohamed
Anchored by Datelle Straub
Coaching Team: KMSP-TV
St. Paul Hmong-American Gymnast Shares Olympic Dreams
By Sophia Schach
Anchored by Emil Liden
Coaching Team: KARE 11
Young Girls Build Confidence, Strength Through Running
By Tristan Xiong
Anchored by Sophia Schach
Coaching Team: University of Minnesota Hubbard School of Journalism
