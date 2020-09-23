Personal safety and the security of the campus community are of vital concern to the University of St. Thomas.

The 2020 Annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report will be available through the University of St. Thomas Department of Public Safety beginning Oct. 1. This report includes campus crime and fire statistics for the most recent three-year period, and a broad range of institutional policies concerning campus security and fire safety. These policies pertain to evacuation procedures, alcohol and drug use, crime prevention, the reporting of crimes, sexual assault and other important topics.

To obtain a paper copy of this report:

Stop by any Public Safety office, or

Contact the Department of Public Safety, Investigations Division, Mail #4081, 2115 Summit Ave., St. Paul, MN 55105, or

Phone (651) 962-5100, or

Access the Public Safety website.

This notice complies with the Higher Education Opportunity Act.