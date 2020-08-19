Recognizing these are challenging times for recent graduates, the university created a scholarship for St. Thomas alumni who completed their undergraduate degree during the fall 2019 and spring 2020 semesters. The scholarship covers 50% of tuition for select graduate programs starting fall 2020, and is meant to provide an additional option as recent grads consider future plans.

Graduate programs from the Morrison Family College of Health, the Opus College of Business (deadline already has passed), the School of Education, the School of Engineering and Graduate Programs in Software will be welcoming St. Thomas alumni through this scholarship program.

To ease the application process, the university is waiving application fees and letters of recommendation. Read more information here.