2021 Annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report Available Oct. 1

Personal safety and the security of the campus community are of vital concern to the University of St. Thomas.

The 2021 Annual Campus Security and Fire Safety Report will be available through the University of St. Thomas Department of Public Safety beginning Oct. 1. This report includes campus crime and fire statistics for the most recent three-year period, and a broad range of institutional policies concerning campus security and fire safety. These policies pertain to evacuation procedures, alcohol and drug use, crime prevention, the reporting of crimes, sexual assault and other important topics.