The Forum on Workplace Inclusion® (The Forum) at the University of St. Thomas announced today registration for its 31st annual conference “Bridging the Gap” is now open. The Forum’s annual conference will take place on April 16, 17, and 18 at the Minneapolis Convention Center in downtown Minneapolis, Minnesota. Discounted “early bird” rates, group rates, and team meeting packages are now available.

The 31st annual conference focuses on “bridging the gap” among diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) issues prevalent across many industries and communities.

“This year’s learning pillars focus on ways to bridge – or even close – gaps revealed by research done to create our 2019 theme,” said Forum Executive Director Steve Humerickhouse. “Gaps we will explore at the 2019 conference include: differences in values and beliefs, the conflict between human experience and technological advancement, how those who have power can assist those who don’t, and the difference between believing in inclusion and actually making it part of the everyday work experience.”

This year, the annual conference features more than 90 sessions (broken down into seminars, workshops, “Spotlight Sessions,” and “Learning Labs”) with the addition of four featured General Sessions, more than 180 presenters and speakers, and our innovative Marketplace of Ideas.

“We search the world to bring in the most authentic and expert voices and then put them through an exhaustive approval process before accepting them for Forum presentations,” Humerickhouse said. “Forum presenters are experts in their space and speak to some of the most challenging topics of our time,” he said.

Also returning is the popular DEI Coaching Center; however, space is limited. Early registration is highly encouraged to guarantee a spot.

For 31 years, The Forum has served as a convening hub for those seeking to grow professional leadership and effectiveness skills in the field of diversity, equity, and inclusion by engaging people, advancing ideas, and igniting change.

The Forum on Workplace Inclusion Annual Conference is the nation’s largest – and one of the world’s largest – workplace DEI conference designed for national and global audiences.

For more information and registration, visit ForumWorkplaceInclusion.org