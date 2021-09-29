8 Must-Have Apps to Be a Successful Tommie

College life can be stressful. Managing schedules, taking classes, getting involved on campus are all important during your college career. But managing your academics and activities doesn’t have to be difficult. Download these must-have apps to have all things St. Thomas right at your fingertips!

University of St. Thomas app

Ever wonder what the dining halls are serving for lunch or need to reserve a study room for a group project? It’s easy to find the answers right at your fingertips with the University of St. Thomas app. Head to the app store and search “University of St. Thomas,” log in, and all your necessary St. Thomas links are easily accessible.

Outlook

Don’t miss out on important communication and download Outlook for your mobile device. St. Thomas provides access to all Office 365 tools for free – just log in using your university issued username and password!

Learn more about downloading outlook to your phone here.

Tommie Sports

Cheer for the Tommies by attending athletics events or keep up with scores all with the Tommie Sports app! This app is interactive, making it easy to check game times, follow along with game stats or even watch live coverage. Roll Toms!

Canvas

Download Canvas, the university’s learning management system, and stay up to date with all announcements and upcoming assignments for your fall semester classes.

Instagram

Stay connected and up to date with campus events and announcements on Instagram! Tag a friend in the comments if you see them in a photo, or repost a Reel highlighting your favorite on-campus spot! Be sure to follow @ust_studentaffairs for fun giveaways and campus engagement and @uofstthomasmn for important information!

Omnigo Community

Stay safe on campus with the Public Safety app by Omnigo Community. Log in with username: mnust and password: 1885. Set up an account and stay connected to Public Safety in case of an emergency.

Corq

Don’t miss out on all the events that happen on campus and download Corq. Choose University of St. Thomas and easily see weekly events and club happenings. Plan ahead and add the events you wish to attend to your calendar with the click of a button!

Plyo