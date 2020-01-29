Editor’s note: Opus College of Business is highlighting Opus graduates (“giants”) who are making a huge impact in the world. Read the rest of the profiles.

As a change manager based in California on Google’s North America Payroll team, he makes it his responsibility to show others that big opportunities are in reach.

As an Opus College of Business student, Thompson-Amarteifio volunteered as campus chair of the Hult Prize, an international social entrepreneurship competition. He elevated the competition by engaging his extensive list of community contacts as mentors, subject matter experts and judges. Thompson-Amarteifio also competed in the Fowler Business Concept Challenge and the National Black MBA Case Competition.

“I never thought I could advance a business or social benefit idea,” he said. “While the framework and confidence were not there at first, I grew so much from the experiences.”

Thompson-Amarteifio considers fellowship a theme that guides his mentor work.

“I learned how to apply (Stephen Covey’s) True North principles at Opus,” he said. “A group was formed post-graduation to continue learning. We meet regularly to reflect on the challenges we are facing, regain balance in our personal and professional lives, and grow as leaders together.”

Thompson-Amarteifio stays connected to the Twin Cities and students needing mentorship with video chats and flights. The Career Services offices at St. Thomas and Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity at the University of Minnesota have him on speed dial.

“I work to elevate their thinking and open doors where I can,” he said. “You need the example and support of others to believe you belong and that you can compete.”