Editor’s note: Opus College of Business is highlighting Opus graduates (“giants”) who are making a huge impact in the world. Read the rest of the profiles here.

Data science futurist and influencer Josh Janzen ’10 MBA credits his Opus College of Business experience with where he is today, working as a data science manager for C.H. Robinson.

“The combination of coursework and insights from a diverse group of faculty and students made me think differently about the potential of machine learning,” he said.

An Operations Management course he took showcased the divide between technologists and business leaders.

“You need to speak the language of business and ROI to be heard,” he said. “The degree gave me the ability to impact strategy. It expanded my influence.”

At C.H. Robinson, Janzen has driven innovation and new product development for notable retail, lifestyle, and health care brands including Best Buy, Life Time and UnitedHealth Group.

A trusted thought leader and data science evangelist, Janzen regularly speaks at MinneAnalytics conferences.

“The field is evolving quickly. We need to build the ecosystem because there are so many problems to solve,” he said. “I feel a responsibility to give back to Minnesota as a subject matter expert and connector.”

Janzen stays involved with the University of St. Thomas by recruiting employers for student projects that provide resume-building experiences and by serving as a technical resource to the Opus community in his role as a Graduate Business Alumni Board member.

“The pace of change and opportunity is enormous,” he said. “We need to invest in our own learning every day and challenge others to do so as well.”