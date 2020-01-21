For the second year in a row, St. Thomas’ dance team won two national championships at the UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 17-19.

St. Thomas repeated as champions in the open divisions of jazz and hip hop. This year’s performance included a dance to Prince’s “Purple Rain” to win the jazz division.

Videos of both performances can be seen on the dance team’s Instagram page.

Members of this year’s championship teams include: Elizabeth Alexander; Charliz Balicao; Alyssa Brix; Emma Carlson; Hennelie Hawes; Bella Golay; Kylie Kiecker; Hayley Kraft; Anne Jackson; Abigail Kisch; Natalie Mills; Maren Mosley; Karlyn Nessa; Savannah Oberfeld; Maggie Schmaltz; Taylor Shupe; Emily Sichak; Grace Stevens; Jade Whaley; Amanda Wielock; and Elizabeth Ann Yung.

Results

Open Jazz
RANK TEAM
1 University of Saint Thomas
2 Minnesota State University Mankato
3 Lindenwood University
4 Orange Coast College
5 Endicott College
6 University of Minnesota-Duluth
7 Northwest Missouri State University
8 St Cloud State University
9 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
10 College of St Benedict
11 University of Central Oklahoma
12 West Chester University
13 The College of New Jersey
14 St. Joseph’s College
15 University of California-San Diego
16 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
17 University of Puerto Rico Río Piedras

 

Open Hip Hop
RANK TEAM
1 University of Saint Thomas
2 West Chester University
3 Lindenwood University
4 University of Puerto Rico Río Piedras
5 University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
6 University of Puerto Rico – Bayamon
7 St Josephs College
8 Eastern Connecticut State University
9 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
10 Keene State College
11 Westfield State University
