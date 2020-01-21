For the second year in a row, St. Thomas’ dance team won two national championships at the UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 17-19.

St. Thomas repeated as champions in the open divisions of jazz and hip hop. This year’s performance included a dance to Prince’s “Purple Rain” to win the jazz division.

Videos of both performances can be seen on the dance team’s Instagram page.

Members of this year’s championship teams include: Elizabeth Alexander; Charliz Balicao; Alyssa Brix; Emma Carlson; Hennelie Hawes; Bella Golay; Kylie Kiecker; Hayley Kraft; Anne Jackson; Abigail Kisch; Natalie Mills; Maren Mosley; Karlyn Nessa; Savannah Oberfeld; Maggie Schmaltz; Taylor Shupe; Emily Sichak; Grace Stevens; Jade Whaley; Amanda Wielock; and Elizabeth Ann Yung.

