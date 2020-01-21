For the second year in a row, St. Thomas’ dance team won two national championships at the UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship in Orlando, Florida, Jan. 17-19.
St. Thomas repeated as champions in the open divisions of jazz and hip hop. This year’s performance included a dance to Prince’s “Purple Rain” to win the jazz division.
Videos of both performances can be seen on the dance team’s Instagram page.
Members of this year’s championship teams include: Elizabeth Alexander; Charliz Balicao; Alyssa Brix; Emma Carlson; Hennelie Hawes; Bella Golay; Kylie Kiecker; Hayley Kraft; Anne Jackson; Abigail Kisch; Natalie Mills; Maren Mosley; Karlyn Nessa; Savannah Oberfeld; Maggie Schmaltz; Taylor Shupe; Emily Sichak; Grace Stevens; Jade Whaley; Amanda Wielock; and Elizabeth Ann Yung.
Results
|Open Jazz
|RANK
|TEAM
|1
|University of Saint Thomas
|2
|Minnesota State University Mankato
|3
|Lindenwood University
|4
|Orange Coast College
|5
|Endicott College
|6
|University of Minnesota-Duluth
|7
|Northwest Missouri State University
|8
|St Cloud State University
|9
|Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
|10
|College of St Benedict
|11
|University of Central Oklahoma
|12
|West Chester University
|13
|The College of New Jersey
|14
|St. Joseph’s College
|15
|University of California-San Diego
|16
|University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|17
|University of Puerto Rico Río Piedras
|Open Hip Hop
|RANK
|TEAM
|1
|University of Saint Thomas
|2
|West Chester University
|3
|Lindenwood University
|4
|University of Puerto Rico Río Piedras
|5
|University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
|6
|University of Puerto Rico – Bayamon
|7
|St Josephs College
|8
|Eastern Connecticut State University
|9
|Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College
|10
|Keene State College
|11
|Westfield State University
