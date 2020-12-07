A St. Thomas Christmas concert is a winter tradition for the entire University of St. Thomas community. This concert celebrates the Advent and Christmas season by drawing from both the familiar traditional carols and innovative contemporary selections.

The Department of Music at the University of St. Thomas is pleased to present its 33rd annual Christmas concert, “A St. Thomas Christmas: Respite and Grace.” Ever mindful of the safety of our community, this year our virtual concert returns to the campus settings of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas and Brady Educational Center, where students and faculty have used distancing, air sanitizers, specialized masks and bell covers to safely rehearse in community. With a program of choral and instrumental music for the Christmas season and interviews with faculty and students, over 300 student performers are featured in six of the university’s ensembles. Performing in the concert are Chamber Singers, Concert Choir, Donne Unite, Liturgical Choir, String Orchestra and Symphonic Wind Ensemble.

This year’s virtual concert will be featured on the St. Thomas YouTube page in mid-December. Both an electronic program and the YouTube link will be shared at https://link.stthomas.edu/respiteandgrace2020 when available.

Contact the Department of Music at donna.matuszewski@stthomas.edu with any questions.