The Accounts Payable Department announces the standard mileage reimbursement rate for 2018 is $.545 per mile for University of St. Thomas business use of personal vehicles. This rate is in accordance with IRS guidelines for 2018, and is up $.01 from $.535 in 2017.

Employee mileage reimbursements for business use will be calculated at $.545 per mile for travel on or after Jan. 1, 2018.

For more information email Accounts Payable.