Actuarial science is the study of risk management in insurance and financial fields. This involves courses in statistics, mathematics, computer science and business. St. Thomas’ actuarial science program is recognized as a Center of Actuarial Excellence (CAE). Being a CAE university is the highest level of recognition the Society of Actuaries (SOA) offers. St. Thomas is one of only 30 institutions in the world to hold this designation.

Anderson knew he wanted to study actuarial science when his grandma introduced him to it.

“My nana went on a cruise and met an actuary. When she came back, she told me she found the perfect career for me. I was skeptical. I looked more into the career and I thought it looked really interesting because it is a lot of working with numbers and data and using analytical skills. That really appealed to me,” Anderson said.

After some job shadowing, Anderson reaffirmed that actuarial science was what he wanted to study in college. “I am one of the lucky ones because I found out about it early and was able to come into college knowing that was what I wanted to do,” he said.

Anderson was awarded a $10,000 CAS Trust Scholarship from the Casualty Actuarial Society, which gives the credentials for property and casualty actuaries and awards up to three scholarships annually. This scholarship is meant to support college students in their pursuit of an actuarial science degree and, eventually, CAS designations.

“As an actuarial science student, especially pursing property and casualty, it is an honor getting an award like this,” he said. “It is very helpful to have that financial boost.”