University of St. Thomas alumna Dr. Kelly La Venture was recently named a Fulbright Scholar. An assistant professor of business administration at Bemidji State University, La Venture ‘13 Ed.D., said she was drawn to St. Thomas because of the way the university wove its mission into its programming.

“Specifically, how through the program and unique experiences like the practicum in Ukraine … expand a student’s worldview and help in educating students to be morally responsible leaders who think critically, act wisely, and work skillfully to advance the common good,” La Venture wrote in a statement. “This has helped form my philosophy of education as I work to do the same and prepare my students for the complexities of our contemporary world and foster deeper intercultural understanding to create a better world.”

La Venture said she’ll draw upon this foundation during her time serving as a Fulbright Scholar in Mauritius.