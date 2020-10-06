The University of St. Thomas set an all-time high for its six-year graduation rate while enrolling an academically strong Class of 2024. The six-year graduation rate, a federal standard set by the U.S. Department of Education, reached 80.2%.
Total enrollment for 2020-21 is 9,792 and includes 50% female students, 22% students of color, 74% full-time students and 15% non-Minnesota residents.
The Class of 2024 comprises 1,396 new undergraduate students. Their average GPA is 3.69 and they have a mid-50th percentile ACT range of 23-29. The Class of 2024 includes 19% students of color. The Class of 2024 also already has college-level learning; 31% of the students bring Advanced Placement credits with them.
Here’s a snapshot of the 2020-21 student body:
|Total enrollment:
|9,792
|Four-year students:
|6,137
|New undergraduate students:
|1,396
|Graduate students:
|3.459
|Two-year students:
|196
|Transfer students:
|164
|International students:
|495
|Number of countries represented:
|71
|Number of states represented:
|47 (at time of admission)
Graduate student enrollment for 2020-21 is broken down as follows:
|College of Arts and Sciences graduate enrollment:
|140
|Opus College of Business graduate enrollment:
|923
|School of Divinity graduate enrollment:
|127
|School of Education graduate enrollment:
|490
|Morrison Family College of Health graduate enrollment:
|492
|School of Engineering graduate enrollment:
|742
|School of Law graduate enrollment:
|545
