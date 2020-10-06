The University of St. Thomas set an all-time high for its six-year graduation rate while enrolling an academically strong Class of 2024. The six-year graduation rate, a federal standard set by the U.S. Department of Education, reached 80.2%.

Total enrollment for 2020-21 is 9,792 and includes 50% female students, 22% students of color, 74% full-time students and 15% non-Minnesota residents.

The Class of 2024 comprises 1,396 new undergraduate students. Their average GPA is 3.69 and they have a mid-50th percentile ACT range of 23-29. The Class of 2024 includes 19% students of color. The Class of 2024 also already has college-level learning; 31% of the students bring Advanced Placement credits with them.

Here’s a snapshot of the 2020-21 student body:

Total enrollment: 9,792 Four-year students: 6,137 New undergraduate students: 1,396 Graduate students: 3.459 Two-year students: 196 Transfer students: 164 International students: 495 Number of countries represented: 71 Number of states represented: 47 (at time of admission)

Graduate student enrollment for 2020-21 is broken down as follows:

College of Arts and Sciences graduate enrollment: 140 Opus College of Business graduate enrollment: 923 School of Divinity graduate enrollment: 127 School of Education graduate enrollment: 490 Morrison Family College of Health graduate enrollment: 492 School of Engineering graduate enrollment: 742 School of Law graduate enrollment: 545

Visit the Institutional Data, Analytics and Reporting page on OneStThomas for more St. Thomas facts, including in-depth and historical reports. A PowerPoint presentation also is available on OneStThomas.