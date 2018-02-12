Annie Youngblood was voted by students, staff and faculty as the winner of the 2018 Tommie Award.

Youngblood, a senior majoring in environmental science and justice and peace studies, has been involved as a student leader at St. Thomas in a variety of ways, including as an orientation leader, swim team manager and research assistant in the Biology Department.

Lydia Yahnke, Youngblood’s nominator, wrote in a testimonial, “Her ability to think critically in her daily life is unmatched. Her genuine and authentic sense of compassion is contagious and makes a lasting impression on every person she encounters.”

Dr. Amy Finnegan, a mentor and professor, wrote the following, “Annie is a tremendous mix of attentive, energized and humble. I’ve noticed that her peers are drawn to her charisma and her warmth. … Through her inspiring curiosity, thoughtfulness, humility and community-building efforts, she calls all of us to be better.”

Youngblood was chosen from a field of three finalists. The other two were Ryan Foster and Tobias Knight.

With the exception of 1945 and 1946, the Tommie Award has been presented annually since 1931 to a St. Thomas senior. The award recognizes achievements in scholarship, leadership and campus involvement, and represents the highest ideals of the university. Past recipients can be viewed on the Tommie Award website.

The Tommie Award is sponsored by the Division of Student Affairs.