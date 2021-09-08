Another First: Men's Soccer First D-I Home Game

A packed bleacher section on hand for the first home men's soccer game in St. Thomas' Division I era on Sept. 6 created a fun atmosphere. But visiting Drake spoiled the party.

The Bulldogs scored after a scramble in front of the net in the 37th minute, and DU senior goalkeeper Jared Brown made eight saves to lead the Bulldogs (3-1) past the host Tommies (0-5) by a 1-0 count.