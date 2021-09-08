Men's soccer first home game.
Josh Grzesiak kicks the ball during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)
Another First: Men's Soccer First D-I Home Game

Posted on

A packed bleacher section on hand for the first home men's soccer game in St. Thomas' Division I era on Sept. 6 created a fun atmosphere. But visiting Drake spoiled the party.

The Bulldogs scored after a scramble in front of the net in the 37th minute, and DU senior goalkeeper Jared Brown made eight saves to lead the Bulldogs (3-1) past the host Tommies (0-5) by a 1-0 count.

  • Caden McLagan controls the ball during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • Connor Aksoz slides for the ball during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • Connor Aksoz controls the ball during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • Connor Aksoz controls the ball during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • George Marty leaps for a header during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • George Marty kicks the ball during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • George Marty plays defense during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • Jack Barry leaps for a header during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • Jack Barry Kicks the ball during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • Jack Barry fights for the ball during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • Jack Gleckler leaps for a header in front of the net during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • Jack Gleckler leaps for a header in front of the net during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • Jack Gleckler plays defense during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • Sam Lynch pursues the ball during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • Sam Lynch leaps for a header during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • Tucker Mann kicks the ball during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic field in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
  • Tucker Mann leaps for a save during the first NCAA Division I home men’s soccer game against Drake on the south athletic fields in St. Paul on Sept. 6, 2021. Drake won the game by a final score of 1-0.
Photos by Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas

