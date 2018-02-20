The Dean of Students Office is accepting applications for the William B. Malevich Student Leadership Scholarship. This scholarship was established in recognition of the 26 years that William Malevich served as the university’s dean of students.

The scholarship is awarded to students who:

Will have attained senior academic status following the spring 2018 semester.

Have demonstrated leadership.

Are interested in enhancing their leadership skills in their final year of study.

The criteria for the scholarship are:

Experience fostering and encouraging volunteerism and leadership through on- or off-campus activities.

Good academic and disciplinary standing within the university.

Preference may be given to students who have been elected to a position of leadership by their peers.

Preference may be given to students demonstrating significant financial need.

Applications are available here. The deadline for completed applications is 4:30 p.m. Friday, March 16. The decision of the scholarship committee will be announced the week of March 26.

For more information contact Sister Sharon Howell, (651) 962-6050.