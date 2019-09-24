Today, an individual was arrested by federal law enforcement for making the three hoax bomb threats against the University of St. Thomas. The suspect, Ray Persaud, age 20, will now be subject to the criminal process in federal court. The press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office is available here.

I am very relieved that a suspect has been identified and arrested and that our community is not in danger from these hoax threats. The investigation was conducted by the FBI and the St. Paul Police Department. I am grateful to those officials and to the St. Thomas employees who supported the investigation.

I am extremely saddened to report that the suspect is a third-year undergraduate student at St. Thomas. He is a commuter student who resides in Blaine, Minnesota. He has been trespassed from our St. Paul and Minneapolis campuses, which means that he is prohibited by law from being on St. Thomas property. He has been suspended while we conduct our disciplinary process. If found responsible, he will face immediate expulsion from St. Thomas.

Our community is likely to have mixed emotions about today’s news. Counseling will be available to students, staff and faculty who are impacted by this arrest.

Our St. Thomas community has demonstrated great care for one another in response to these threats. I want to reiterate the importance of maintaining our resilience, solidarity and support for each other as we process this news.