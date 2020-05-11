The international nonprofit is an organization “that serves a network of local, national, and international institutions and individuals who, by profession or interest, focus on the history of the built environment and its role in shaping contemporary life.” Young has been a longtime member and leader in the global architectural historian field.

“I am an architectural historian – it’s my life work and gives me a great joy. Being President of the Society of Architectural Historians, the 2,500-member international professional organization that supports us all in the field, is a dream come true,” Young said. “In the 1990s when I attended my first SAH conference in St. Louis as a graduate student, I told the friend I was traveling with that someday I wanted to be president of the organization. After decades of working in other positions for the organization, from serving on the board, running annual conferences – including a very successful virtual conference 10 days ago – and working with our extraordinary staff in Chicago, I feel ready to take on this important role. The challenge is great, but the reward is even greater. I’m truly honored.”

Young will serve as president for two years.

A respected author of works such as 2014’s Saint John’s Abbey Church: Marcel Breuer and the Creation of a Modern Sacred Space, Young has had a huge impact on St. Thomas’ campus as a key member of the campus master plan and advising on the construction of new buildings, such as the Iversen Center for Faith and renovation of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas. Young was also named St. Thomas’ professor of the year in 2019.