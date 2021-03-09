President Julie Sullivan shared the following in an email to the St. Thomas community.

Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,

This week, the world will turn its attention to the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd.

We must recognize the deep emotions, pain and trauma that this trial will raise for many in our community. For many people, especially for African Americans, it will invoke deep wounds caused by racial violence. The trial will be a stark reminder to all of us of the injustice that permeates our society.

Supports are available for students, faculty and staff to help us process these events. As the trial progresses, please seek support when you need it. Engage in what is happening by learning more. And, most importantly, lead with empathy and be compassionate to one another.

Here are campus resources available to our St. Thomas community:

Take care of yourself, take care of each other and commit to being an active agent for change, both at St. Thomas and in our society.

In peace and solidarity.