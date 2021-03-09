President Julie Sullivan shared the following in an email to the St. Thomas community.
Dear Students, Faculty and Staff,
This week, the world will turn its attention to the trial of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer charged in the killing of George Floyd.
We must recognize the deep emotions, pain and trauma that this trial will raise for many in our community. For many people, especially for African Americans, it will invoke deep wounds caused by racial violence. The trial will be a stark reminder to all of us of the injustice that permeates our society.
Supports are available for students, faculty and staff to help us process these events. As the trial progresses, please seek support when you need it. Engage in what is happening by learning more. And, most importantly, lead with empathy and be compassionate to one another.
Here are campus resources available to our St. Thomas community:
- Access these Library resources, to be updated as the trial progresses.
- View the recording of “Legal Perspectives on the Chauvin Trial” a panel discussion of law school experts moderated by Dr. Yohuru Williams.
- BIPOC Gathering Circles, coordinated by Phil Rosier at the Center for Well-Being (CWB) and Angela Mendez from Dougherty Family College (DFC) will be hosted for students on Wednesdays at 4:00 p.m.
- The Center for Well-Being’s counseling staff is available for individual appointments.
- Student Diversity and Inclusion Services (SDIS) staff members are available for individual appointments to meet with students, and will be hosting a discussion gathering during the trial process.
- For faculty, the Faculty Development Center will host a workshop – “How to address the Chauvin trial with your students” at noon on March 12.
- A collection of teaching resources for social justice efforts is also available for faculty.
Take care of yourself, take care of each other and commit to being an active agent for change, both at St. Thomas and in our society.
In peace and solidarity.