Second-year law student Aurelia Phillips ‘16 has been elected the national Delegate of Programming on the American Bar Association’s (ABA) Law Student Council for the 2019-2020 academic year. Phillips was elected by her peers from across the country in April after a rigorous application and interview process.

“I look forward to collaborating with students from across the country to create a sense of community,” said Phillips. “We are all going through a similar experience, but are a diverse group and that will make for some really engaging programs.”

As the Delegate of Programming, Phillips will develop and offer activities, such as webinars and in-person events, that provide study tools, mental health support systems, career development opportunities and more for ABA law students nationwide.

Phillips is currently completing a misdemeanor defense externship in Minnesota’s Tenth Judicial District Public Defender’s Office. She is also a research assistant with the St. Thomas School of Law’s Mentor Program. This summer Phillips will work as a criminal division law clerk in the Minneapolis City Attorney’s Office.

Phillips is active on the law school’s Board of Advocates, social committee and in the Delta Theta Phi law fraternity. She is also a law school ambassador and Mentor Externship Program peer mentor.

The Law Student Division of the ABA represents more than 120,000 law students from the nation’s 204 ABA-accredited law schools.