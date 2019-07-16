Heidi Bausch, M.A., doctoral candidate in Counseling Psychology in the Graduate School of Professional Psychology, was awarded the Outstanding Graduate Student of the Year Award by the Minnesota Psychological Association (MPA).

Bruce Bobbitt, PhD, LP, immediate past-president of the MPA, said, “Heidi has provided enormous service to the association at a time when she is in the midst of her training.”

Bobbitt also recognized Bausch’s significant contributions to the annual convention planning committee.

“Ms. Bausch has gained the respect of all of the committee members and is seen as a peer of the group, even though she is still completing her Psy.D. studies,” he said.

Bausch is in her final year of study and is currently writing her dissertation. She will spend the coming year completing a full-time, doctoral internship at Hazelden Betty Ford Center.