Being a part of St. Thomas means something different and unique for every Tommie, every moment of every day. Most of the time those moments slide right past our eyes, contributing to the constant flow of life on our campuses.
Sometimes, though, those moments are captured, and in those captured moments we get a sense of the collective experience Tommies have. More so than words ever could, these images give us a glimpse into what it is to be a Tommie. These are some of the favorite such moments our photographers, Mike Ekern ’02 and Mark Brown, gave witness to in 2017.
Christian Elliehausen celebrates a goal with teammate Pierce Erickson on his back during the MIAC Championship soccer game against Macalester on the south athletic fields on November 4, 2017 in St. Paul. The Tommies won 5-2.
Incoming freshmen march through the Arches during the March Through the Arches September 5, 2017.
A large American flag fills the field during the national anthem at the Tommie Johnnie football game at Target Field in Minneapolis on September 23, 2017. The University of St. Thomas defeated Saint John’s University by a final score of 20-17.
Dougherty Family College Students point to the star for the artist Prince on the wall of the First Avenue music venue August 23, 2017 in Minneapolis. The students were on a scavenger hunt, visiting venues throughout downtown Minneapolis.
A bee collects pollen from a flower August 11, 2017 in the south campus Stewardship Garden.
Msgr. Aloysius Callaghan carries a monstrance with the eucharist down Summit Avenue during the Borromeo Weekend procession November 3, 2017. The procession, between the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas and St. Mary’s Chapel, kicks off 40 hours of prayer and eucharistic adoration to celebrate Saint Charles Borromeo, the patron saint of seminarians.
Kaitlin Langer and the the women’s basketball team psych up before a game against Bethel University January 4, 2017 in Schoenecker Arena. The Tommies beat the Knights 71-62
Orientation leader Kenzie Fannin plays to the camera after an orientation leader group photo June 28, 2017 in the Anderson Student Center.
Student participate in headphone disco on the John P. Monahan Plaza September 2, 2017 at part of Welcome Days.
Mitch Larson pitches during a baseball game vs Hamline April 29, 2017 on Koch Diamond. The Tommies beat the Pipers in both games of the double header 4-3 and 9-3.
Student await the start of the 2017 Undergraduate Commencement ceremony in the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex in St. Paul on May 20, 2017.
Theology professor Corrine Carvalho (right) and student Mike Best pose for a photo shoot near a stained glass window in O’Shaughnessy-Frey Library. Carvalho and Best have done extensive work on the intersection of the Old Testament and Video Games. Taken for St. Thomas magazine
.
A volunteer holds three puppies during Tommie Give Day on Monahan Plaza in St. Paul on November 14, 2017 in St. Paul. Donors at the Pen of Puppies got the chance to hold a puppy.
The Arches are shown in fog February 21, 2017.
Grant Slavik (81) stands with Saint John’s player Trevor Dittberner following the Tommie Johnnie football game at Target Field in Minneapolis on September 23, 2017. The University of St. Thomas defeated Saint John’s University by a final score of 20-17.
DFC students looks at flowers and insects in the Stewardship Garden during a Dougherty Family College Biology class on the St. Paul campus on September 28, 2017. Students worked to chart the progress of efforts to bring more pollinating insects to campus.
Students pick up trash along the shore of the Mississippi River in St. Paul during a St. Thomas Day of Service April 22, 2017.