Being a part of St. Thomas means something different and unique for every Tommie, every moment of every day. Most of the time those moments slide right past our eyes, contributing to the constant flow of life on our campuses.

Sometimes, though, those moments are captured, and in those captured moments we get a sense of the collective experience Tommies have. More so than words ever could, these images give us a glimpse into what it is to be a Tommie. These are some of the favorite such moments our photographers, Mike Ekern ’02 and Mark Brown, gave witness to in 2017.