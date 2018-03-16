Archbishop Bernard Hebda and Auxiliary Bishop Andrew Cozzens are planning their calendars for the coming 2018-19 fiscal year (July 1, 2018-June 30, 2019).

Because of the high volume of invitations from parishes and other institutions, they ask that all invitations for that period be submitted very soon: no later than Thursday, April 5.

All requests for the bishops’ presence at St. Thomas must be issued from the President’s Office. Please contact Karen Hennes, (651) 962-6500, for the appropriate form. Please allow a day or two to process your invitation.

Archbishop Hebda and Bishop Cozzens appreciate your discernment in sending requests most important to your mission. They will begin responding to requests in May, following the Annual Bishops’ Review.