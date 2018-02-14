The St. Thomas campus community is invited to join friends and colleagues at the annual Employee Recognition Celebration (formerly known as the Faculty and Staff Years of Service Celebration) on Thursday, April 19.

In addition to celebrating faculty and staff years of service anniversaries, ranging from five to 40 years, we will also be recognizing employees accomplishments and awards in a variety of areas. The Office of Human Resources has created three new awards to recognize staff who exemplify the university’s mission in their work and in their relationships with peers. The new awards are the Think.Act.Work Award, the Common Good Award and the Embracing Our Differences Award. For more information about these awards, please click here.

Please join us for the celebration from 3-4:30 p.m. in the Anderson Student Center, James B. Woulfe Alumni Hall.

The celebration will be a mix-and-mingle social reception with food and beverages. A formal recognition program will begin at 3:15 p.m. with remarks from President Julie Sullivan and Michelle Thom.

Questions can be directed to the Office of Human Resources at humanresources@stthomas.edu.