The Office for Diversity and Inclusion is launching a Diversity Roundtable on Feb. 19 and invites all members of the campus community to participate.

The roundtable is an opportunity for key stakeholders across the university to learn and grow together. It will serve as a learning hub for diversity and inclusion where we will work together collaboratively to advance our diversity and inclusion mission and convictions, develop new skills, strategies and perspectives, and explore best practices in diversity and inclusion.

The meeting will be held on Monday, Feb. 19, from 1-2 p.m., Anderson Student Center, Room 202. Light refreshments will be provided.

Those planning to attend should RSVP to Michelle Goodson at mkgoodson@stthomas.edu.