With the week of Jan. 18 encompassing the observances of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day, the Week of Prayer for Christian Unity, along with the Presidential Inauguration, Campus Ministry invites faculty, staff, and students to gather for an evening prayer service in the Christian tradition at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19, in the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.

Through sacred story and song, we will reflect on the call for disciples to foster justice, cultivate peace, and seek unity in both our civic and faith communities.

The liturgy will be livestreamed via the Chapel’s Facebook page.