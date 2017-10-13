The St. Thomas Employee Federal Credit Union will host its annual open house Monday, Oct. 16, from noon-3 p.m. in Loras Hall, Room 209.

Stop by for cookies, snacks and hot cider. All attendees will be eligible to register for a $25 share deposit drawing. Visit with credit union staff and ask any questions regarding loans, Christmas Club or share accounts.

St. Thomas employees who are interested in joining the STEFCU can open up their accounts on this day as well.

The STEFCU continues to offer competitive loan rates on car and signature loans. The current Celebration Loan special will continues to the end of October.

All loan rates can be found on the STEFCU website.