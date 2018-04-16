In conjunction with April National Child Abuse Prevention Month and the National Week of the Young Child (April 16-20), the University of St. Thomas Child Development Center (CDC) community is reaching out to the children in crisis served by Project Baby Bottoms, a local project dedicated to providing low-income areas and families with diapers and wipes.

The Child Development Center is accepting donations of new disposable diapers (all sizes) and diaper wipes. Donations can be dropped off at the Child Development Center, located at Grand and Finn Avenues on the St. Paul campus. Donations will be accepted Monday, April 16, through noon on Friday, April 20.

The generosity of the campus community in previous years has helped designated organizations in their efforts to supply needy families with these materials. The CDC staff thanks the campus community for its continued support in outreach to those in need.

In addition, the CDC will commemorate the week by giving “kisses on the quad.” Children and staff from the center will be on the lower quad from 10- 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, April 26, to give special kisses (of the chocolate variety, of course).