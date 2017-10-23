St. Thomas students, faculty and staff are invited to celebrate the third annual Tommie Give Day on Tuesday, Nov. 14. Activities are planned for the Minneapolis and St. Paul campuses and all are welcome to participate.

Is there any better way to start a Tommie Tuesday than with a purple frosted doughnut? Beginning at 8 a.m. that day, doughnuts and coffee will be available in the lobby of Terrence Murphy Hall and in the atrium of the Anderson Student Center. Stop by and check on the overnight progress made that day!

The fun continues at 11:45 a.m. In St. Paul, stop by the John P. Monahan Plaza and play with a pen of puppies. The Senior Class Gift Committee is once again sponsoring this event, brought back by “pupular” demand! Make a $5 gift and get 5 minutes with the bundles of fur. All proceeds benefit St. Thomas scholarships and student programming.

At 11:30 a.m. in Minneapolis, the “A-list” of St. Thomas celebrities will be performing in the law school atrium as part of the inaugural Tommie Give Day Concert Series. Bring your lunch and enjoy some great music from the Show’d Up Band, Cadenza and Summit Singers. We’ll also give progress updates toward our Tommie Give Day goal. Toe tapping is permitted and spontaneous dancing is expected!

The goal for Tommie Give Day is to raise $550,000. Thanks to the generosity of several generous benefactors, gifts made on Tommie Give Day will be matched dollar for dollar, with the matching dollars going to support scholarships at St. Thomas.

In addition, we will have several online challenges going throughout the day. If we can receive at least one gift from each of the 50 states, St. Thomas will receive $5,000 for scholarships. This might be a great time to reacquaint yourself with that third cousin in West Virginia or that best friend you met at camp in sixth grade from Wyoming. There are also challenge grants for the St. Thomas class with the most donors and the college or school with the most donors.

Young alumni will have the opportunity to double their gifts from 5-7 p.m. during the Tommie Give Day Happy Hour. Gifts from 2007-17 alumni will be matched 2:1. All match dollars will support scholarships at St. Thomas. Remember to give responsibly.

For faculty and staff wishing to join in the festivities, just a reminder that making a gift on Tommie Give Day counts as your gift in the Faculty and Staff Annual Giving Campaign – and makes a difference in our students’ lives.

For those of you fond of social media, you are welcome to post about Tommie Give Day. Use #TommieGiveDay. Let’s see how you celebrate the power of purple.

You can track the progress of Tommie Give Day by going to stthomas.edu/tommiegiveday.

If you have any questions regarding Tommie Give Day or the events on Nov. 14, please contact John Bannigan at 2-6982 or jfbannigan@stthomas.edu.