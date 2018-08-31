The University of St. Thomas will kick off the 2018-19 academic year next week with a host of traditional events for students, faculty and staff. (For a full list of events and activities for first-years as part of Welcome Days, visit the Welcome Days website.)

These events will be held on the St. Paul campus unless otherwise noted:

Tuesday, Sept. 4

March Through the Arches 11 a.m., lower quadrangle

Welcome the newest St. Thomas students! New first-year, transfer and international students will gather on the Summit Avenue side of the Arches at 10:45 a.m. After a brief welcome, students will walk through the Arches to the applause of faculty, staff, fellow students and some families.

To welcome the new students, line the sidewalks from the arches all the way to the Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex.

Welcoming Assembly and Interfaith Blessing 11:30 a.m., Schoenecker Arena, Anderson Athletic and Recreation Complex

All students, faculty and staff are welcome to gather in the arena to mark the beginning of the new academic year.

Opening Picnic John P. Monahan Plaza, following the Welcoming Assembly and Interfaith Blessing (rain site: Field House)

New students will be served first at this annual picnic on the John P. Monahan Plaza, located on the lower quad outside the Anderson Student Center. All other food-service locations will be closed during the picnic.

Annual Academic Convocation 1:30 p.m., O’Shaughnessy Educational Center, auditorium

All faculty and staff are welcome to attend the annual academic convocation. Faculty in academic garb traditionally process into the hall and will be seated on the main floor. Balcony seating will be open to staff. Reception to follow in the James B Woulfe Alumni Hall, Anderson Student Center, 3rd floor.

Wednesday, Sept. 5

Minneapolis Campus Opening Celebration Luncheon 12:30-1:30 p.m., Schulze Grand Atrium, School of Law, Minneapolis Campus

Minneapolis campus faculty and staff are invited to a buffet luncheon to celebrate the new academic year.

Thursday, Sept. 6



Opening Mass of the Holy Spirit Noon, Chapel of St.Thomas Aquinas

All are welcome to attend the Opening Mass. Archbishop Bernard Hebda will preside. Faculty and cabinet members are invited to wear your academic garb and process into the chapel for this Mass. Please gather in the Peace Garden at the rear of the chapel at 11:45.

