The St. Thomas Employee Federal Credit Union (STEFCU) is pleased to announce that a $2,000 two-year Celebration Loan Special will be available from May 1-Aug. 31, 2018, to all qualifying members who hold a credit score of 650 or higher at a rate of 9 percent for up to two years. Members who currently hold a Celebration Loan may apply to refinance back to $2,000 if eligible. The STEFCU particularly welcomes all qualifying alumni* and May 2018 graduates of the University of St. Thomas.

The STEFCU offers very competitive car and signature loans to credit union members with great terms, and easy affordable monthly payments.

Need a down payment on an apartment, a used car or some cash for spring home projects? Call us! Need to build your credit score or consolidate consumer debt? We can help you! Planning a vacation this summer? Our signature loan rates are better than most credit card rates. Check out our rates on our website: https://www.stthomas.edu/creditunion/.

*UST Alumni residing in Dakota, Hennepin Ramsey and Washington counties are eligible for membership in the STEFCU.