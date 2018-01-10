In a rapidly changing world, university students seek solution-oriented learning experiences; they want to make a difference in the world and begin to solve complex social problems. Students want to become “changemakers” – people who are empowered to help find lasting solutions to social and environmental problems.

Now, the University of St. Thomas has received the distinctive honor of being named a Changemaker Campus by Ashoka U, a global consortium working to inspire a culture of social innovation in higher education. St. Thomas becomes the first in Minnesota and the 40th Changemaker Campus in the consortium, which includes Arizona State University, Boston College, Brown University, Duke, Marquette, Monterrey Tec in Mexico and Singapore Management University.

“By designating St. Thomas as a Changemaker Campus, Ashoka U recognizes our deep commitment to creating an educational environment in which all can collaborate to create a more equitable and sustainable world,” said University of St. Thomas President Julie Sullivan. “It also recognizes the university’s innovative social entrepreneurship education and research across disciplines.”

A direct outcome of the Strategic Plan, St. Thomas 2020, the Ashoka designation matches perfectly with university’s mission to create morally responsible leaders who think critically, act wisely and work skillfully to advance the common good. By engaging all the university’s stakeholders and giving students more resources to learn about social innovation and then actively do social innovation, St. Thomas’ changemaking focus as part of Ashoka will help create exciting, engaging educational opportunities for all current and future Tommies.

Today’s students’ expectations from their educational experiences are changing: 72 percent say that having a job “where I can make a difference” is very important and 65 percent expect to make a social or environmental impact through their work, according to a 2012 Net Impact study conducted by Rutgers University and supported by the MacArthur Foundation.

St. Thomas students, faculty and staff truly are changemakers, and many of their stories serve as inspiration for fellow Tommies to continue socially innovating. Some of those stories include: