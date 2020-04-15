The Chronicle of Higher Education produced a video special on April 14 about Dougherty Family College, highlighting the school’s academic rigor, cohort model and culturally sustaining pedagogy.

Dean Alvin Abraham, Associate Dean of Academics Buffy Smith, President Julie Sullivan, and student Alvin Nyema all spoke with reporter Julia Schmalz in the five-minute video story.

“I’m thrilled we’re able to showcase the incredible work of the DFC team to a national audience in the Chronicle,” Abraham said. “I’m thankful to the reporter, Julia Schmalz, for her thoughtful portrayal of our students and mission.”

Watch the video and read the article here.