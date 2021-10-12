Class of 2025: St. Thomas Makes Strides Toward Diversity Goals

The Class of 2025 is officially St. Thomas’ most diverse class ever.

This incoming, first-year class of students is more racially, globally and economically diverse than that of any previous year, according to the final count from the fall semester. Additionally, the final numbers show year-over-year increases in the number of first-generation college students, and students who graduated in the top 10% of their high school class.

Among this year’s 1,274 new first-time, first-year bachelor’s degree-seeking students, 25% are students of color – compared to 19.2% last year. This jump marks encouraging progress for St. Thomas as it strives to continue diversifying its student population.

“This is about more than just a bigger number or percentage point,” said Vice President for Enrollment Management Al Cotrone, who noted that the university is making headway toward a five-year goal. “This is about supporting our mission by increasing access to a college degree and building a more inclusive environment. These numbers reflect how we’re taking steps in the right direction.”

Racial and geographic diversity

In line with the St. Thomas 2025 strategic plan, the university is aiming to increase the percentage of students of color in the first-time, first-year four-year undergraduate incoming class to 29% by 2025 and increase the percentage of students of color in the total student population to 32% by 2025. The total student body is currently 23% students of color – the highest on record.

St. Thomas also saw a 15% jump in new international undergraduate students; the Class of 2025 includes students from 32 countries, increasing the number of countries represented in St. Thomas’ overall student population to 78 countries.

Meeting financial needs

Approximately 31% of the Class of 2025 includes students eligible for the Pell Grant or the Minnesota State Grant programs, and 19% are Pell Grant recipients. Not including room and board, the university was able to meet 96% of the financial need for Pell Grant-eligible students. This allowed Pell Grant-eligible students and families from this year’s class to pay an average of $2,230 per year toward tuition and fees.

“With the help of our donors, St. Thomas increasingly proves that we are changemakers as we focus on the common good and provide a learning environment that reflects the world in which we live,” Cotrone added.

Academic excellence

Other notable Class of 2025 statistics highlight the academic achievements of this year’s first-time, first-year students:

The average high school GPA of this year’s incoming class is 3.66.

23% were in the top 10% of their high school class, an increase from fall 2020.

23% of the students enrolled with Advanced Placement credits.

Snapshot of the 2021-22 student body

St. Thomas’ total enrollment for 2021-22 is 9,347 students. This includes 165 (21% of total four-year transfer students) new four-year transfer students, in addition to 41 Dougherty Family College alumni who are continuing their undergraduate education at St. Thomas.

Total students (all levels): 9,347 Total four-year students: 5,935 First-time, first-year four-year undergraduate students: 1,274 Total two-year students: 132 First-time, first-year two-year undergraduate students: 75 New four-year transfer students: 165 St. Thomas two-year to four-year transition students: 41 Graduate students: 3,280 Total international students undergraduate and graduate: 473 Number of countries represented: 78 Number of states represented: 45 (at time of admission)

Graduate student enrollment for 2021-22 is broken down as follows:

College of Arts and Sciences graduate enrollment: 166 Opus College of Business graduate enrollment: 758 School of Divinity graduate enrollment: 133 School of Education graduate enrollment: 513 Morrison Family College of Health graduate enrollment: 462 School of Engineering graduate enrollment: 795 School of Law graduate enrollment: 546

*Counts represent duplicated enrollment, meaning students would be counted twice if they are actively enrolled across multiple schools/colleges.