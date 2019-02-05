The College of Arts and Sciences is lowering the tuition cost of all its graduate programs to $625 per credit starting July 1, 2019.

The decision to lower the cost of tuition comes in response to rising tuition rates around the United States, and is a 27 percent reduction from previous tuition costs.

“The College of Arts and Sciences has been concerned that tuition increases have made graduate education in the liberal arts unaffordable and less accessible,” said Dr. Mark Stansbury-O’Donnell, Associate Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. “Three years ago, we froze tuition rates, but research and admissions feedback suggested that we should be bolder and lower tuition costs.”

In addition, the College is offering the new Dean’s Scholarship for underrepresented students.

“The College of Arts and Sciences is dedicated to keeping our graduate programs accessible for all students,” said Dean Yohuru Williams. “The Dean’s Scholarship allows us to help underrepresented students bridge the gap financially and help them achieve their goal of receiving an advanced degree.”

For more information about the College of Arts and Sciences and its graduate programs, please call (651) 962-6001 or visit stthomas.edu/cas.