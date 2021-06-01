I invite all St. Thomas faculty and staff to a retirement party for Father Larry Snyder from 3:30-4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, in the outdoor amphitheater of the Iversen Center for Faith (rain site: ICF’s main lobby). After leading Catholic Charities USA for nine years, Father Larry, who received his M.Div. from St. Thomas in 1987, returned to the University of St. Thomas as our vice president for mission on Feb. 1, 2015.

Father Larry has played a vital role in building a more robust Office for Mission and enhancing our pursuit of the common good. His contributions – from deepening community engagement to helping us articulate our charism and promoting interfaith and global service efforts – will leave an indelible mark on this institution.

Please join us to thank Father Larry and extend a warm “Godspeed” as he begins yet another chapter in his wonderful life of service!