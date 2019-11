With the construction of two new residence halls and the Iversen Center for Faith, along with renovations of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas and Ireland Hall, 2019 has been a busy year on campus. Check out the photos by Director of Photography Mark Brown and videos that have captured some of the sights as the upper quad of St. Thomas’ St. Paul campus has transformed.

The roof of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas is visible above scaffolding.