Construction of two new residence halls and the Iversen Center for Faith continues to push toward completion, transforming a large section of the northeast corner of the St. Paul campus. The large first-year residence hall will be known as Tommie North Residence Hall, while the building for second-year students will be called Tommie East Residence Hall. Campus Ministry is already moving into the Iversen Center for Faith. The projects are on track to finish as fall semester begins.

Photos and drone video by Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas