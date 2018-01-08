Schulze School of Entrepreneurship is proud to welcome MPR’s Chris Farrell to campus in February, for the second event in a series of conversations about the creative economy and entrepreneurship. The events are free and open to the public with advanced registration.

Creativity and innovation are critical for generating dynamic economic growth in Minnesota. Organizations need to nurture and unleash the artist, the designer, the innovator, and the problem solver among employees. So do educators. All the great economic challenges of our time connect to the need to hone everyone’s creative abilities on the job. St. Thomas students, faculty and staff are invited to each of the events: Jan. 18, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Walker Art Center and Feb. 21, 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship on the Minneapolis campus.

On Jan. 18 at the Walker Art Center, Conversations on the Creative Economy host Chris Farrell, MPR’s Senior Economics Contributor, will interview Deanna and Roger Cummings, Directors of Juxtaposition. Hear how their social enterprise is training the next generation’s creative workforce through art and design education. The conversation will focus on lessons learned about developing creative skills and entrepreneurial ambitions among youth.

On Feb. 21 in Schulze Auditorium, Farrell will interview three women entrepreneurs from the Twin Cities. Doors for the event open at 5:30 p.m. The conversation runs from 6 to 7 p.m. with networking following. The interviews are recorded for broadcast on MPR News.

Minnesota Public Radio’s Conversations on the Creative Economy is in its fourth season. These hour-long one-on-one conversations explore and highlight ways that leaders – chief executives, founders and entrepreneurs – promote creativity and innovation in their organizations. Past interviews for the series include Doug Baker of Ecolab, Kaywin Feldman of the Minneapolis Institute of Art and Kieran Folliard of the Food Building. Listen to past broadcasts at: https://www.mprnews.org/topic/creative-economy-conversations