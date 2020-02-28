Dear students, faculty and staff:

As we continue to monitor developments related to the 2019 novel coronavirus, COVID-19, the safety and well-being of our community is our top priority. We encourage you now to assess the potential risks associated with any travel, including over spring break, and consider amending your plans if you anticipate travel restrictions could impact the region to which you plan to travel and make you unable to return to campus to resume your coursework. We strongly recommend that all community members stay informed about developments involving COVID-19, particularly as you plan and engage in travel.

Faculty, staff and students planning to travel internationally should carefully watch U.S. State Department and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance on COVID-19 and prepare for the possibility of rapidly changing travel restrictions that might prevent them from getting back to campus.

All university faculty and staff are reminded that if they are travelling internationally for any university-related activity, including conferences, they must register on the university travel registry.

All students who are travelling, either internationally or domestically, for university-sponsored activities must register on the university travel registry.

The following university travel restrictions apply to university faculty, staff and students: No university travel to any country with a State Department Level 4 travel advisory or a CDC Level 3 travel advisory. This means no travel to China or South Korea. No nonessential travel to Italy or Japan. Individuals with essential travel must have approval from his or her manager and the senior international officer. University travel restrictions may change based on circumstances.

Further information on COVID-19 is available on the Center for Well-Being webpage.

Please be aware that our plan is to continue all instruction under the current academic calendar. University leadership and faculty are actively planning for how courses might be offered in an alternative manner in case future developments were to necessitate temporary partial or complete closure of campus.

Kind regards,

Richard Plumb, Ph.D.

Executive Vice President and Provost