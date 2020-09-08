The Newsroom has solicited a series of letters for students as they return to campus amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. Today’s letter is from St. Thomas parent Dynae Monahan.

Dear Tommies,

As the fall semester starts, family members, faculty and students may have mixed emotions about the school year. Life as we know it has changed. Though a challenging time for all, as a parent of a college student, it is normal to have concerns.

You hope they make good decisions. Your child may struggle with handling change in academic formats and how to safely socialize. The pandemic has created unexpected stressors for all of

society. With college being a very demanding time in our students’ lives, I believe in encouraging them to be open and ask for help when needed.

I have had two sons attend the University of St. Thomas. I know my family can trust President Sullivan, faculty and staff to have our students’ best interests at heart, planning for the unexpected and the safety of our students.

Be proud to be a Tommie by practicing social distancing and encourage others to do the same. Wear your masks while in public and set a good example. Think of your fellow students. Be a leader.

Dynae Monahan